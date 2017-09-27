Empire Loses a Leg But Gains So Much (Demi) Moore

Was that an episode of Empire or was it an incredible Lifetime biopic about a music mogul with amnesia?

When last we saw the Lyon family, Cookie (Taraji P. Henson) had just narrowly escaped the car bomb set by Andre (Trai Byers) and Shyne (XZibit), but Lucious (Terrence Howard) wasn't quite as lucky. He ended up with amnesia and, as we learned tonight, a missing leg. He's now got a limp and no idea who he is, so it makes a ton of sense that the Lyon family would set up a big concert to celebrate 20 years of Empire and promise everyone that Lucious would be there to speak.

So Lucious and Cookie arrived at the event, ran into Carlotta (Queen Latifah/Star crossover alert!), had an awkward exchange, and then Lucious freaked out about all the people screaming at him.