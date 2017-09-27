10 Times Bella Hadid Inspired Our Coolest Home Décor Buys

WWD/REX/Shutterstock
WWD/REX/Shutterstock
Bella Hadid is a fashion risk taker.
In a sartorial sea of repeated looks, overdone trends and style homogeneity, this supermodel dresses to stand out. Going pants-less? She knows how to do it right. Retro orange sunglasses? She made us want a pair. Camo on camo? Only on Bella. It's also no surprise that the younger Hadid sister is in high demand on the runway, with a strut as fierce as her fashion sense.
So yes, we want to copy her style, but that's not all we want to do.
With off-duty looks and red carpet ensembles that experiment with texture and design, Bella's style inspires our closets and beyond. She's got us wanting to get creative in all aspects of design, including home décor. After all, just because a head-to-toe plaid ensemble looks amazing in supermodel form, doesn't mean we can't turn that into the perfect ottoman. So we sifted through Bella's recent looks, both on and off the runway, to find the best ones for interior decorating ideas.
Scroll through to see the ten outfits that led us to our latest home décor buys.
Catwalking/Getty Images
Bella hit the Ralph Lauren runway during New York Fashion Week in a red-hot gown that had us thinking: accent pieces. The color makes a statement, even with something as simple as a vase or a paperweight. The shiny PVC material of the model's corset led us to a glass vase that is modern and elegant, like Bella's dress. Display it on a shelf or a coffee table for an immediate upgrade to your living space.
La Boheme Vase, $225
Ignat/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
The model's silver puffer jacket reflected the sun's brightest light, even in the depths of winter, while she was out in New York City. Find a couch that can do the same by incorporating the futuristic material into your interior design concept. Give your living room a modern makeover with the kind of couch that feels like you're on a spaceship.
Article continues below
Modern Aristocrat Sofa, Silver, $1,400
Estrop/Getty Images
Of course, we can only expect to find Bella looks that are seriously glam—like the time she walked for Moschino in a silver and gold mini-dress layered under a multicolored fur. Minimalists, beware: this look is not for you. We wanted to find a piece of furniture that combined the most lavish elements of this ensemble and landed on white furry chair with gold arms and legs. Add it to your living room to establish a more ornate aesthetic, or let it steal the attention in a space as the single accent piece. Either way, we know you'll be sitting comfy and feeling like a star.
Meadow Armchair, Was: $1,560, Now: $560
Article continues below
Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images
We were getting mixed vibes from Bella's street style look outside the Monse and Oscar de la Renta Show back in February. Her cozy jacket has us looking for something that was as soft as it was patriotic. A red, white and blue rug can be cool if you're designing within a theme or simply want to be in season from Memorial through Labor Day. Just be careful not to overdo it with the star-spangled items you bring into the space.
Abstract Tufted Area Rug, Liora Manne, Was: $850, Now: $638
WWD/REX/Shutterstock
While walking in the Off-White show during Paris Fashion Week, the star wore a cropped jacket paired with a high-rise skirt and over-the-knee boots—all in the same print. Plaid must be a good call if we're seeing it three different ways, so we found a similar print in the form of an ottoman that would be a unique addition to a living room or sitting area.
Article continues below
Galen Ottoman, Black Plaid, Was: $325, Now: $230
Alo Ceballos/GC Images
You don't need to live in the concrete jungle to get in touch with your animal instinct. The supermodel's leopard print jacket sets her wild side free, and adding a touch of that to your home space can give a room personality. Think about the small ways you can do this, like the towels in a guest bathroom or a blanket folded over the side of a leather couch. Just a splash of this pattern is enough to let the look speak (or should we say growl?) for itself.
Article continues below
Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images
In another Moschino look at Milan Fashion Week, Bella wore a ruffled skirt that could easily double as some impressive window treatments. But we took it a step further with a ruffled shower curtain inspired by the designer ensemble. After all, your bathroom could (and should) be decorated with the same attention to detail as any other room in your home. Now prepare for a very fashionable shower.
Ruffle Shower Curtain, Ivory, Was: $100, Now: $25
Andreas Rentz/French Select for amfAR
Bella dazzled at the Fashion for Relief event during the Cannes Film Festival in May. You can take that sparkle and introduce it into your apartment or house in the form of a desk accessory or coffee table accouterment. Mixed metals are a cool way to add texture and shine when decorating, and a little crystal never hurt anybody. You don't need to be wearing gown to make a designer statement, and we recommend an over-the-top light fixture to do the trick.
Article continues below
Cassie, Warm Silver, $199
Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/FilmMagic
Slogan T-shirts have been hitting the runway these past few seasons, and Bella Hadid carried Prabal Gurung's "The Future is Female" message in a way that really struck us. Wouldn't it be cool to be reminded of that inspirational message on a daily basis? Word art is a big trend in home décor, and we found the model's shirt in print form that would look great framed in an office or in your children's bedroom (if you've got 'em).
Article continues below
Neil Warner / Splash News
The star turned heads in a camo jumpsuit while she was out in London earlier this year. It's not an easy look to pull off (even though she makes it seem that way), and the motif is equally as complicated to use for decorating purposes. But we did find a set of jersey pillowcases that would complement a green or brown bed set. Interesting pillows are a simple way to improve the look of your existing duvet, especially if it's basic or bland. Leave it to Bella to trigger our experimental design bug.
Camo Jersey Pillowcase Set, Was: $39, Now: $20
RELATED ARTICLE: How To Decorate Like Shay Mitchell: Home Trends, Debunked
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.