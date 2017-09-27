Losing 10 pounds or earning a perfect 10? They are both possible when competing on Dancing With the Stars.
In case you missed Tuesday's episode, Pretty Little Liars star Sasha Pieterse opened up about her 70-pound weight gain that occurred over a two-year period because of a hormone condition called polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS).
At the same time, the actress shared with the audience that she has already lost 15 pounds on the ABC reality competition show.
"Now, I'm seeing results," Sasha shared. "I think most importantly, I'm feeling like me again."
As it turns out, Sasha is one of many contestants who have experienced a weight-loss journey while advancing to the finals.
Drew Scott revealed that he's already lost more than 25 pounds while dancing with Emma Slater. And that was only in the first weeks of practices.
"I haven't been this trim in probably 15-20 years and I feel great," the HGTV star told People. "Who knew dancing was such an amazing workout!"
We decided to look back at some of the many past contestants who have experienced a body transformation while appearing on the show in our gallery below.
During week two of the competition, the Pretty Little Liars star revealed her 15-pound weight loss. "Now, I'm seeing results," the actress said. "I think most importantly, I'm feeling like me again."
In just a matter of weeks, the HGTV star noticed a change in his body. "I haven't been this trim in probably 15-20 years and I feel great," he told People. "Who knew dancing was such an amazing workout!"
Need a weight loss kickstarter? Dancing With the Stars may be able to help. "I feel like I'm getting super toned," the proud mom dished on her Loveline With Amber Rose podcast on Play.it. "I feel like I've lost probably 10 pounds, maybe 8 pounds already. It's serious."
The Fashion Police host dropped 42 pounds in 2009 while competing on the show. "Louis van Amstel and Dancing With the Stars changed my life, and as cheesy and cliché as that sounds, America had the hugest part in that," she told Access Hollywood.
The 60-year-old actress slimmed down considerably after placing second in the dancing competition in 2011. She lost 100 pounds from her DWTS workouts and organic diet.
The entertainer impressively lost over 30 pounds on season five of the show, kickstarting her diet which led to a gig as a spokesperson for Nutrisystem.
"I did Pilates three days a week and cardio twice. I hated it, but it helped. Once I started dancing, things changed faster than when I was just working out," she told said of her significant weight loss coming off the show in 2007.
The former talk show host lost inches all over her body and dropped around 20 pounds thanks to grueling dance rehearsals with partner Derek Hough during season 13.
The famous politician's daughter delighted the audience on DWTS and also shimmied her way into a brand new body!
The brunette beauty shed a considerable amount of weight during season two having just given birth before she joined the competition.
The comedian experienced a total body transformation from dancing. "I can see it in my face. I can feel it in my whole body. I have lost a lot of weight," she told People in 2010.
"I feel like I look so much better than I used to!" the television star and former Girls Next Door star told Life & Style of her slimmed-down body after placing sixth on the show.
With this season's competition just getting started, this could only be the beginning of a few body transformations.
Meanwhile, maybe we should start moving, grooving and shaking before the holidays arrive. It wouldn't hurt, right?
Dancing With the Stars airs Monday nights at 8 p.m. only on ABC.
