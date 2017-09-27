Kate Hudson has hearts in her eyes.
After nearly a year of dating beau Danny Fujikawa, the Marshall actress is in the full swing of what she calls a "really amazing, calm relationship."
The star and her musician boyfriend recently hit the red carpet together over the weekend and the star looked absolutely radiant—partly because of the solid romance in her life. "He makes me happy," she told E!'s Melanie Bromley.
While the two only began dating last December, they've been connected for years since he's her gal pals Sara Foster and Erin Foster's stepbrother.
"I've known him for many years, but we never saw each other like that until a year ago now—well, last December, where we just sort of looked at each other and went, 'Oh, wow. This is weird. I really like you' and the rest is history,'" Hudson, an ambassador for the CFDA's Fashion Targets Breast Cancer initiative, recalled.
J. Countess/WireImage
From the looks of their adorable snaps along the red carpet, their's is a match made in Hollywood heaven.
However, there's another important person in the Fabletics co-founder's life—and her name is Gwyneth Paltrow. "She's the best," Hudson said. "We love Gwynie."
The famous pals clearly have a lot in common, including motherhood, style and wellness. However, it seems Paltrow's dedication to health—at least in the cocktail department—may be a bit challenging for Hudson.
"Gwyneth is way better at liver cleansing than I am," she quipped. "That's just the truth. She can last 21 days. By day seven, I'm done."
As for what the two famous women do together in their spare time when their schedules overlap, it's actually quite simple.
"We just do what girls do," Hudson shared. "We just talk about what we're into."