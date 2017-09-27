No surprise here: Kurt Cobain's daughter Frances Bean Cobain is very well taken care of financially thanks to her late dad.
According to a yearly income and expense declaration filed earlier this year as part of her divorce from Isaiah Silva, the 24-year-old model makes $95,496 a month from the Nirvana rocker's publicity rights and $6,784 a month in dividends.
She is also worth more than $11 million—she listed property worth $4.5 million and stocks, bonds and other assets worth $6.8 million.
Frances also listed her monthly spending amount to be $206,000.
Kurt committed suicide in 1994, at the peak of his career. He was 27.
Frances married Isaiah in 2014 and filed for divorce from in March 2016. They have no children.
The following September, a court ruled Frances must pay Isaiah $12,000 a month over the next four months as temporary spousal support, as well as $15,000 to cover some of the cost (if not all) of his attorney fees.
