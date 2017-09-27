Sasha Pieterse is feeling relieved.

During Tuesday's episode, the Pretty Little Liars star surprised fans when she got emotional opening up about gaining "70ish pounds" in two years, which she later learned was due to a hormone condition called polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS). Her samba with partner Gleb Savchenko was inspired by her struggles with the condition and with the criticism she received on social media over her weight gain, with the performance earning praise from the judges and viewers.

"Honestly, it's a big relief," Sasha told E! News after the show about finally revealing her condition to the public. "I'm glad that people know and it really is about awareness and letting that sit for people that may have it and they don't know."