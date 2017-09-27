Today
Jane Fonda has turned heads for decades and most recently at the 2017 Emmys, due to her age-defying appearance.
The 79-year-old actress and veteran sex icon has occasionally talked about her past plastic surgery with the press but on NBC News' Megyn Kelly Today Wednesday, while being interviewed with frequent co-star Robert Redford, she was not in the mood.
"You've been an example to everyone in how to age beautifully and with strength and unapologetically," Kelly said.
"Thank you," Fonda replied.
"You admit you've had work done, which I think is to your credit, but I think you look amazing," Kelly continued. "Why did you say- I read that you said you felt you're not proud to admit that you've had work done. Why not?"
"We really want to talk about that now?" Fonda replied.
In 2015, Fonda told W magazine, "I did have plastic surgery. I'm not proud of the fact that I've had it. But I grew up so defined by my looks. I was taught to think that if I wanted to be loved, I had to be thin and pretty. That leads to a lot of trouble."
"Well, one of the things people think about when they look at you is how amazing you look," Kelly told the actress on her show.
"Well, thanks," Fonda said. "Good attitude, good posture, I take care of myself. But let me tell you why I love this movie that we did, Our Souls at Night, rather than plastic surgery."
The film, a romantic drama, marks the fourth movie featuring Fonda and Redford as principal actors and is set for release on Friday.