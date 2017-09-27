Jane Fonda has turned heads for decades and most recently at the 2017 Emmys, due to her age-defying appearance.

The 79-year-old actress and veteran sex icon has occasionally talked about her past plastic surgery with the press but on NBC News' Megyn Kelly Today Wednesday, while being interviewed with frequent co-star Robert Redford, she was not in the mood.

"You've been an example to everyone in how to age beautifully and with strength and unapologetically," Kelly said.

"Thank you," Fonda replied.

"You admit you've had work done, which I think is to your credit, but I think you look amazing," Kelly continued. "Why did you say- I read that you said you felt you're not proud to admit that you've had work done. Why not?"

"We really want to talk about that now?" Fonda replied.