Josie and the Pussycats Cast Reunites for the Film's Sweet 16

For those who haven't seen the 2001 film, the movie is about a small-town girl group who dreams of making it big. But after the band is discovered by a record label, the girls have to figure out how to handle their managers, fame and relationships—all while dealing with a subliminal message conspiracy.

Still, there are some things about the film that even the most devoted fans may not know. Wieselman shared seven of these surprising tidbits in an article for BuzzFeed. For instance, Wieselman wrote that Kaplan and Elfront looked for major stars to play the three main leads in 2000. Beyoncé auditioned for the part of Val, he wrote, and Maggie Gyllenhaal and Zooey Deschanel tried out for the part of Josie.

"We fell in love with [Zooey] because she came in with a little microphone, you know, the kind that you used to plug into those old-fashioned tape recorders and just a made up song," Elfont told BuzzFeed. "We'd never seen her. We didn't know who she was. But we were like, she's amazing. Then the studio guy said we can't cast somebody no one has ever heard of."

Of course, Dawson would end up playing Val and Cook would end up playing Josie.

Elfront also revealed that U2's Bono is a fan of the film and that the film continued to develop a following over time.

"Deb met Bono and Bono told her he loved the movie," Elfont told BuzzFeed. "And he totally got it. That was within a year of it coming out, when we still thought people were going to get it and it would open people's eyes up to the music business."