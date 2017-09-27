Tom Cruise Really Is That Bootylicious in Valkyrie

  • By
  • &

by Zach Johnson |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Karlie Kloss

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Larry David, Today, Matt Lauer

Larry David Wreaks Hilarious Havoc on His Interview With Matt Lauer

Law & Order: SVU, Law and Order: SVU, Mariska Hargitay

Law & Order: SVU's Mariska Hargitay Doesn't Know Where She Ends & Olivia Benson Begins—And Wouldn't Have It Any Other Way

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Tom Cruise, Valkyrie

YouTube

Let's get to the bottom of it: Did Tom Cruise really pad his bottom in Valkyrie?

In August, a Twitter user shared a GIF of the actor during an action sequence in the 2008 film and theorized that he wore a "fake butt." The tweet went viral, and Christopher McQuarrie—who co-wrote and produced Valkyrie and has worked with Cruise on six other films—fanned the flames, writing, "At 12k retweets and climbing, why would I ever add clarity to this thread?"

Many Twitter users debated why Cruise's butt looked especially bubbly in that particular scene, but the actor himself never commented on the silly rumors—until this week, that is. As he was doing press for American Made, Cruise told ScreenRant he had "no idea" why his butt became a topic of conversation. Setting the record straight, he said, "There was no prosthetic in Valkyrie."

Photos

Guess the Celebrity Booty

It's been nine years since Valkyrie premiered in theaters, and Cruise is as in shape now as he was then. And if anyone wants to see his bare butt in all its glory, his character moons the camera often in a running gag throughout American Made. "It's me. It's not CGI. It's me. I do my own mooning in films," the actor told ScreenRant. "So, let it be known—I do my own mooning."

American Made is in theaters Friday.

TAGS/ Tom Cruise , Butts , Viral , Rumors , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.