Don't cry for Debbie Gibson. She and professional dance partner Alan Bernsten may have been eliminated from Dancing With the Stars, but they're going out with their heads held high—and for Debbie, something else completely.
"I enjoyed every moment. I took away everything. I'm still going to be here cheering everyone on and I made an amazing new friend that I'll have for life," Alan said.
"What's that worth, really? Yeah, for me, I've overcome a lot of challenges. I started to think that I couldn't count on my self and that I needed all this outside help to stay healthy," Debbie said about her struggles Lyme disease. "The inspiration of doing this has healed me more than any doctor, any supplement—anything. So that's a really profound life moment. That's what I take away."
Any regrets?
"No. I'm scrolling the rolodex going, ‘Could we have done anything different?' No," Debbie said.
Debbie and Alan danced the Argentine tango to "Havana" by Camila Cabello featuring Young Thug and received a score of 21 from the judges. The previous night they got a 20 for their quickstep to "This Is My Time" by Amy Stroup.
The couple was the second eliminated pair from Dancing With the Stars season 25, they followed Shark Tank's Barbara Corcoran and Keo Motsepe. Who do Debbie and Alan think will win? Watch the video above to find out.
Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays, 8 p.m. on ABC.