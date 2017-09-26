Are we done crying yet?

OK, trick question, because This Is Us fans are just used to crying 24/7 when it comes to this show...and especially when it comes to the topic of Jack's (Milo Ventimiglia) death. Since the show began, many rumors and theories have circulated about how the Pearson family patriarch (and the most beloved dad currently on TV) passed away, and in the Sept. 26, viewers were rewarded with two major clues. (Warning,spoilers ahead!)

At the end of the episode, we see Rebecca (Mandy Moore) driving, with Jack's personal effects (wedding ring included) in the seat next to her, and when she pulls up to the family house, we see it's been destroyed in a fire. (We also learn that the Big Three are 17 when Jack's death happens.)

Did anyone see that coming?! (And could they, really, through the tears in their eyes?)