Talk about timely!

Not only does This Is Us have the power to make us cry, it can now predict the future in season two! In the Sept. 26 season two premiere, Kevin (Justin Hartley) made a reference about the Kardashian family that had fans freaking out.

"The Kardashians aren't going anywhere. They're like gremlins," Kevin told his girlfriend, Sophie (Alexandra Breckenridge), after she was bummed not to be visiting Los Angeles and missing her chance to run into any of the Kardashians. "By next week, there'll be, like, a bazillion more of 'em."

Well, not a bazillion, but a few!