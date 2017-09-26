What a difference a year makes.
Nearly twelve months ago, Khloe Kardashian decided to travel to Cabo San Lucas for a getaway with basketball player Tristan Thompson
Joined by BFF Malika Haqq, Khloe's tropical fall vacation certainly grabbed the attention of fans. But enough to call it a full-on romantic escape with an NBA player? Not so fast.
"They were laughing a lot of the time but no kissing or holding hands," a source shared of Khloe and Tristan's nights out down south.
Fast-forward to today when a source confirmed to E! News that Khloe was indeed pregnant and expecting her first child with Tristan. "She is so happy you have no idea," our insider shared.
To celebrate the big news, we're taking a look back at the past year filled with romantic gestures, thoughtful celebrations and more surprises. We're warning you now: It's going to be hard to deny the chemistry between these two.
October 2016: Close to a month after their vacation to Mexico, E! News confirmed that Khloe and Tristan were "exclusive" and a full-on couple. "There is a lot of chemistry between the two of them and they are happy together," an insider shared with us. Another source added, "She's even gotten close with a few of his friends and they all hang out sometimes. Khloe hasn't had this much fun with someone in a while."
March 12, 2017: On the season 13 premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, viewers learned that Khloe had introduced her boyfriend to the family during a concert. "I knew she was messing with me, but I'm just happy that she's having a good time and starting a new relationship," Kim Kardashian said on the episode. "He's a little young, but I'm excited to tell Jonathan and like a couple of my friends!"
March 14, 2017: Talk about birthdays of champions. In honor of Tristan's 26th birthday, Khloe threw a house party that included golden-themed rooms. Guests enjoyed golden bars of Kit Kats and other treats from Bree's Cakes of Los Angeles.
April 2017: Do we hear wedding bells? In an issue of ES Magazine, Khloe opened up about her relationship with the Cleveland Cavaliers player and where she sees the future going. While the reality star admitted that she would say yes to a proposal, Khloe also expressed her hopes of starting a family. "I would love to have a family. We've talked about it," she shared with the publication. "He [already] is a father, and I know for a fact that he would be an impeccable father."
June 26, 2017: And you thought Khloe was the only one who could throw a birthday party…When it was time for the reality star to celebrate, Tristan threw his leading lady a surprise party at Blind Dragon in West Hollywood. "Khloe looked happy and really good," an eyewitness shared. Another insider added, "You could tell that Tristan is really in love with her and stuck by her side all night. The family loves Tristan and they were all taking photos with him and really treated him like a family member."
While this is only the beginning to this pair's love story, those closest to the couple can't help but acknowledge the sparks between the two.
"He's like the first nice, normal guy she's ever brought home. Not that we're nice and normal!" Scott Disick recently shared on an episode of Steve. "He's an unbelievable guy. I'm just not used to that."
Malika echoed those sentiments earlier this summer in an interview with E! News.
"I am so happy for Khloe and Tristan," the reality star gushed to us back in June. "They're a match. They're great friends. Their relationship is incredibly effortless. It's what you want to be. The sky's the limit to me when it comes to their relationship. They can do anything as long as they stay exactly the way they are right now."
And who would have thought that this love story could have been a missed opportunity. Oh, didn't you watch the Keeping Up With the Kardashians 10-Year Anniversary Special when Khloe admitted she really didn't want to go on her first date with Tristan?
"Brandon Jennings, who's a basketball player, he's a friend of mine and Malika Haqq's, and he was like, 'You're such a good girl, I want to introduce you to someone,'" she explained to Ryan Seacrest. "I was at the Bel-Air hotel. [Tristan] came to the dinner because I didn't want to go on a blind date, so Brandon kind of ambushed the blind date. So, I had a bunch of people and he brought him and we just connected."
And the rest—as they like to say—is history.
