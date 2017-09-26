Mike Marsland/WireImage
The pumpkin craze just got more intense.
While you're adding the seasonal fruit to your lattes, pies and home decor, you may want to add it to your skin-care routine as well. Today, in honor the Catherine Zeta-Jones' 48th birthday, the star revealed her effective, luxurious beauty routine to W Magazine. One of her "makeup miracles": Rhonda Allison's Pumpkin E Serum.
Before applying makeup, the star applies the pumpkin-based formula to her skin, and we understand why. The fruit contains powerful superfoods, antioxidants and enzymes that are proven to improve the skin's texture and appearance. The enzymes promote cell turnover,
Of course, a pumpkin-infused serum alone won't cut it for the Hollywood vet. She revealed her secret to staying young takes work: "Water, maintaining my PH balance, no alcohol and through diet keeping my body free of any inflammation inside and out," Catherine said when asked about achieving beauty from the inside out. While she also shared her go-to products, including Mac Spice Lip Liner, Marc Jacobs Slow Burn lip color, Clé de Peau Intensive Eye Contour Cream, "the truth is nothing can be done properly in five minutes," she added.
If you're in a pinch, however, the following pumpkin products should get you in the fall spirit.
According to W Magazine, the Rhonda Allison Pumpkin Serum is Catherine Zeta Jones' "makeup miracle."
If fall is your favorite season, you'll love this spicy, yet sweet, body scent.
Vanilla Pumpkin Body Butter, Now $12
These hair, skin and nail vitamins uses biotin and pumpkin seeds to give your beauty the nutrients it needs.
Daily Capsules, $32
The formula uses the powerful enzymes of pumpkins to exfoliate the skin and smooth out fine lines.
This vitamin E-infused cuticle oil smells like a pumpkin latte.
This mask uses the enzymes and nutrients in pumpkins to treat the skin overnight.
Now admit it: You want a pumpkin-spice latte right now, don't you?
