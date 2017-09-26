Meghan Markle's Tote Bag Can Be Yours...If You Can Wait

Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage
Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage
And our obsession with Meghan Markle intensifies.
As she and her royal boyfriend made their first public appearance at the Invictus Games in Toronto yesterday, our eyes were all over her (always appropriate) sartorial selection for the event. While the Suits actress kept it simple in a white button down and skinny jeans, it was her leather tote that made a statement.
So did the adorable hand holding with her prince…but back to the bag.
Our favorite almost royal (ok, not officially, but this outing was a big deal) was carrying Everlane's Day Market Tote, which retails for $165. Recognize it? That's because the polished purse is a favorite of Angelina Jolie's as well. Now that's a stylish coincidence if we ever did see one. And even though we've spotted the tote on these style queens, it doesn't come with the celebrity price tag to boot.
The structured, Italian leather bag is the kind of item that can carry you (and everything you need) from the moment you leave the house to evening cocktails with your crew. We just want to know what Meghan's got in there.
It's no surprise that the celeb-approved, reasonably priced tote is already sold out in Meghan's cognac color, so mark your calendars for its November 25 restock date. Warning: Everlane's waitlists have been known to get really long (like, 12,000-person kind of long). So although you may not need to pay up—at least, not excessively—to accessorize like this celeb, but you will need to be patient.
The actress's purse wasn't her only reasonably priced look from the Invictus Games. Before she and Prince Harry made their public debut, Meghan cheered on her beau during the event's opening ceremonies. Her raspberry Aritzia dress, which was part of a monochrome ensemble, retails for $185. With both of these items under $200, this is one celebrity wardrobe that we may actually be able to copy. Parts of it, at least.
Can't wait for the Everlane tote to come back in stock? Check out some similar options to get Meghan's look.
Large Tote, Cognac, Was: $60, Now: $42
Woven Faux Leather Tote, $168
Payson Small Tote, $250
Portfolio Slouch Italian Leather Tote, Was: $148, Now: $89
The royal arm candy is not included.
