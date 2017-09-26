Khloe Kardashian Is Pregnant: Reports

The Kardashian family just keeps getting bigger!

Khloe Kardashian is pregnant, according to Us Weekly and multiple other outlets. She is reportedly expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

The 33-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the 26-year-old basketball player began dating a year ago after meeting on a blind date set up by a friend in September 2016.

In a recent interview with You magazine, the E! star shot down engagement rumors, while gushing over the Cleveland Cavaliers center.

She explained, "I'm in the best relationship I've ever been in and it doesn't take a ring for me to feel that way."

The past week has been chock full of baby news for the first family of reality TV. The pregnancy news comes just days after reports surfaced that Khloe's 20-year-old sister Kylie Jenner is pregnant with Travis Scott's child.