Khloe Kardashian Is Pregnant: Reports

Seth Browarnik/startraksphoto.com
The Kardashian family just keeps getting bigger!
Khloe Kardashian is pregnant, according to Us Weekly and multiple other outlets. She is reportedly expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson.
The 33-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the 26-year-old basketball player began dating a year ago after meeting on a blind date set up by a friend in September 2016.
In a recent interview with You magazine, the E! star shot down engagement rumors, while gushing over the Cleveland Cavaliers center.
She explained, "I'm in the best relationship I've ever been in and it doesn't take a ring for me to feel that way."
The past week has been chock full of baby news for the first family of reality TV. The pregnancy news comes just days after reports surfaced that Khloe's 20-year-old sister Kylie Jenner is pregnant with Travis Scott's child.
Minutes after the pregnancy news surfaced, Tristan tweeted out a possibly telling tweet, sharing a pair of googly eyes with this legion of fans.
On the season 13 finale of KUWTK, Khloe joked that her main man would love to have enough kids to start his own basketball team.
She said, "He wants to have, like, five or six kids with me, and that's lovely," she said of the NBA star. "We could start at one and then grow from there. But now, knowing I'm not on birth control, it's really scary. It's like a really big step."
The reality star was previously married to Lamar Odom from 2009-2016, however, the pair split in 2013.
While this will be Khloe's first child, the hoopster has a 9-month-old son, Prince, with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig.
Khloe and Tristan have not commented publicly on the reports. E! News has reached out to her rep for comment.
Watch the season 14 premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!