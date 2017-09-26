No pressure!
Hot on the heels of its major wins at the Emmys, Saturday Night Live announced the three new cast members joining the show's 43rd season on Tuesday.
Heidi Gardner, Luke Null and Chris Redd are all set to join the longrunning NBC sketch comedy series as featured players when it returns on Sept. 30, NBC announced in a press release.
After appearing in Andy Samberg's Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping, Redd was a series regular on Netflix's Disjointed and recently had a stand-up special on Comedy Central, while Gardner is a member of one of Los Angeles' most popular sketch comedy troupe, The Groundlings. Null had been performing at the iO Theater in Chicago prior to landing the SNL gig.
"Oh neat. I am on SNL now. lol," Null tweeted of the news.
SNL is coming off of one its most successful seasons in recent history, thanks to its political coverage. It won nine Emmys, including Outstanding Variety Sketch Series, more awards than any other TV series this year.
The Sept. 30 premiere is set to be hosted by Ryan Gosling, with Jay-Z serving as the musical guest. Upcoming hosts include Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot, with musical guest Sam Smith (Oct. 7), and The Big Sick's Kumail Nanjiani on Oct. 14, with P!nk set as the musical guest.
And after successfully testing it out last season, SNL will be now be broadcast live nationally. Every episode will air at 11:30 pm ET, 10:30 pm CT, 9:30 pm MT and 8:30 pm PT.
Saturday Night Live's 43rd season premieres Saturday, Sept. 30 on NBC.
