Happy 30th Birthday, Hilary Duff! See the Actress' Transformation From Lizzie McGuire to Younger

  • By
  • &

by Kendall Fisher |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Emily Ratajkowski

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Andy Samberg, Conan

Andy Samberg Brings His "Baby Girl" to Conan

Hugh Hefner

Hugh Hefner Dead at 91: Stars Remember the Playboy Founder and "Hollywood Legend"

Happy, happy birthday, Hilary Duff!

Today marks the actress' 30th birthday, which sparks this weird juxtaposition of emotions in us. On one hand, we can't believe she's 30—it seems like just yesterday we were watching her take over Disney as Lizzie McGuire. But on the other hand, it feels like she's been working for-freaking-ever, so it's hard to believe she's only 30.

In fact, she started acting on Lizzie McGuire in 2001 at just 13 years old, and she's only continued her successful career ever since.

Photos

Hilary Duff Through the Years

From taking on the film industry in movies like A Cinderella Story and War, Inc. to penning a trilogy of novels to singing on five studio albums, Duff has certainly come a long ways from her Disney days.

Check out her career evolution by launching the video above!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Hilary Duff , Birthdays , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.