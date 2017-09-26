When you're bringing to life a family as close as This Is Us' Pearson clan, you can't help but form a family unit with your fellow actors.
In celebration of the highly-anticipated second season premiere, which is just hours away, we put that family bond to the test with a little game we like to call "Know Your Co-Stars." E! News' Sibley Scoles quizzed Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Chrissy Metz and many more of their co-workers on all the important things, like who's the most likely to be tardy to set, who laughs the most between takes and who's the biggest prankster. Their answers just might surprise you!
To see who gets sold down the river, be sure to check out the video above!
NBC
Of course, Sibley also sought out the scoop from the cast regarding the new season, which Moore promised will have you crying from the jump. "Those first two episodes specifically I texted Dan [Fogelman], our creator, after…reading the second script and I was like, ‘Dan, wow. The second episode really got me. I'm bawling.' And he was like, ‘I think we have a toxic relationship because all I do is make you cry.' Yeah, me and the rest of the world, Dan! I'm not the only one," she said.
As for when viewers will get an answer to season one's major question—How beloved Pearson patriarch Jack died—Ventimiglia said to be ready for answers early. "I always say with every answer, you're going to get about 20 questions," he said. "Dan is very mindful of that. People were kind of split at the end of the season between who wanted to know, who didn't care…He's going to answer that question. It comes up very quickly, early in this season, but you got to pay attention…There may be some clues bigger than the one massive thing that you're going to see."
This Is Us returns for season two on Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 9 p.m. on NBC.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)