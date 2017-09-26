Scotty McCreery and Gabi Dugal are engaged!

The season 10 American Idol winner popped the question to his longtime girlfriend in the mountains of North Carolina. His reps revealed that McCreery asked Dugal to join him on a hike up the couple's favorite trail and that he got down on one knee when they reached the top.

"I've been planning this moment for so long that it feels surreal for it to have finally happened," McCreery said via a press release. "Gabi is the perfect girl and my true love, and I cannot wait to begin building our life together as husband and wife."

According to the release, McCreery proposed with a ring that he designed just for her. The ring contains an oval-cut diamond and sits on top of a diamond band.