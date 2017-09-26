Jane Fonda and Ellen DeGeneres Have an Idea for a 9 to 5 Sequel

Jane Fonda and Ellen DeGeneres may have just had their next big idea. 

The iconic actress paid a visit to the host's daytime talk show on Tuesday to dish on her upcoming film reunion with Robert Redford in Our Souls at Night, her upcoming 80th birthday and getting back together with the 9 to 5 gals at the recent Emmy Awards. 

However, when the topic of the iconic film came up, creativity struck DeGeneres, who insisted Fonda, Lily Tomlin and Dolly Parton bring the movie back to the big screen. 

"I think you should do another movie. I think the three of you should remake 9 to 5," the host said. "I mean—a whole current version."

"At our ages, either we'd own the company or we'd be in a retirement home," Fonda quipped, contemplating the possibility of a sequel. "Nowadays, it wouldn't be called 9 to 5. It'd be called…5 to 9."

DeGeneres dug it. "5 to 9 in a retirement home and the guy running the retirement home is the jerk," she added. 

However, Fonda didn't seem entirely sold. "I thought I had something," DeGeneres said in response. 

"Maybe you do," Fonda retorted. "I'll think about it and you'll get a piece of it [if it happens]."

While the fate of the sequel remains up in the air at this point, Fonda's friendship with her former co-stars is solid nearly 40 years later.  

As she candidly said, "We all get along and love each other a lot."

