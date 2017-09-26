Corinne Olympios is letting everyone know she and DeMario Jackson are just "friends."

The Bachelor in Paradise star took to social media Tuesday to vent about a story that was published about her trip to Disneyland with Jackson and friends. "I have something to say about this TMZ story," Olympios said on Instagram live Tuesday. "To those photographers following me around Disney yesterday. You can go f--k yourselves, because I was just at Disneyland trying to enjoy myself with my friends. I am just not in the mood today and my manager is yelling at me. But DeMario and I had a tough summer so leave us the f--k alone. You guys are f--king assholes. We're friends, so get over it."