It's the week of all weeks, honey...Will & Grace finally returns on Thursday!
Yes, after 11 years off the air, the hit NBC series is returning with the fabulous New York foursome we've been missing for far too long.
Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Megan Mullally and Sean Hayes will reunite on our small screens as Will, Grace, Karen and Jack, bringing back all the laughs, one-liners and occasional tears we loved so much about the show.
But what have they been up to all these years after Will & Grace ended in 2006?
We're taking a look back at the cast of the renewed show, then and now.
Check it out by scrolling below:
NBC; Getty
We know him as Will Truman, the New York City lawyer who's besties and roommates with Grace (Debra Messing). Since departing the show in 2006 after eight years, he went on to star in a couple more TV shows before taking the stage on Broadway with The Music Man and The Best Man.
NBC; Getty
The actress starred beside McCormack as the other lead character, playing NYC interior designer Grace Adler. She, too, went on to star in several more shows following the Will & Grace finale in 2006. She had roles in The Starter Wife, Smash and The Mysteries of Laura. She also starred on the big screen in films like Purple Violets, The Women and Lucky You.
NBC; Getty
We fell in love with Will and Grace's millionaire bestie, NYC socialite Karen Walker, thanks to her off-color commentary and gold-digging ways. After Mullally's run on Will & Grace, she guest-starred on shows like How I Met Your Mother, 30 Rock and Parks and Recreation.
Article continues below
NBC; Getty
Playing Jack McFarland in Will & Grace was the actor's first major on-screen role. Since then, he's found work on other shows, like 30 Rock and The Millers, and even spent some time executive producing shows like The History of Comedy, Grimm and Hollywood Game Night.
NBC; Getty
The actress played Karen's maid, Rosario Salazar, from 1999 to 2006. Following the role, she went on to star in Handy Manny and lent her voice to Foodfight! and Rex.
NBC; Getty
The actor played Will's love interest, Vince D'Angelo, from 2004 to 2006. After the finale, he saw several successful roles in shows like Cupid, Cold Case, Boardwalk Empire and, most recently, Robot.
Article continues below
NBC; Getty
Though he made a name for himself ahead of the show, we knew him on Will & Grace as Grace's husband, Leo Markus, joining the show from 2002 to 2006. Afterwards, he went on to star in films like P.S. I Love You and Bug as well as guest-star in shows like Law & Order: SVU and Nashville.
NBC; Getty
The actress played Ellen, a close friend to Will and Grace, from 1998 to 2006. After the show, she went on to star in episodes for House, The King of Queens, Back at the Barnyard and even Hannah Montana.
NBC; Getty
Another one of Will and Grace's good pals, Gallop played Rob. After the show, he continued his on-going role in The Bourne Ultimatum and guest-starred on shows like Suits, American Horror Story and Bones.
Article continues below
Will & Grace makes it triumphant return on Thursday, Sept. 28 at 9 p.m. on NBC.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)