Giddy up and get the tissues ready, This Is Us returns for season two on Tuesday, Sept. 26 and it's not going to go easy on you. While there will be some laughs, you can sure expect tears. Just ask Mandy Moore.

"Those first two episodes specifically I texted Dan [Fogelman], our creator, after…reading the second script and I was like, ‘Dan, wow. The second episode really got me. I'm bawling.' And he was like, ‘I think we have a toxic relationship because all I do is make you cry.' Yeah, me and the rest of the world, Dan! I'm not the only one," Moore told E! News' Sibley Scoles.