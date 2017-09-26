Giddy up and get the tissues ready, This Is Us returns for season two on Tuesday, Sept. 26 and it's not going to go easy on you. While there will be some laughs, you can sure expect tears. Just ask Mandy Moore.
"Those first two episodes specifically I texted Dan [Fogelman], our creator, after…reading the second script and I was like, ‘Dan, wow. The second episode really got me. I'm bawling.' And he was like, ‘I think we have a toxic relationship because all I do is make you cry.' Yeah, me and the rest of the world, Dan! I'm not the only one," Moore told E! News' Sibley Scoles.
This Is Us season one ended with Moore's Rebecca and Milo Ventimiglia's Jack having their worst fight ever, and Randall (Sterling K. Brown) and Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) discussing whether or not to adopt a kid. The big mystery of the series, how Jack died, remained just that—a mystery. That will change in season two. And early on, Ventimiglia revealed.
"I always say with every answer, you're going to get about 20 questions," Ventimiglia said. "Dan is very mindful of that. People were kind of split at the end of the season between who wanted to know, who didn't care…He's going to answer that question. It comes up very quickly, early in this season, but you got to pay attention…There may be some clues bigger than the one massive thing that you're going to see."
So, just how many tissues are required? "Back up a truck, man," Ventimiglia said. "Get ready. Here's the problem: You're probably going to from tissues to toilet paper role because it's gonna hurt…There is something that's going to happen, and then there's something that's going to be discovered. They are both going to hurt."
This Is Us season two premieres Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 9 p.m. on NBC.
