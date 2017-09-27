Will Nikki Bella get the ring?

On this week's episode of Total Bellas, Nikki is feeling the pressure more than ever to walk down the aisle, but it's looking like John Cena might never commit. The couple is celebrating five years together, which also signals to Nikki that maybe they should be headed towards the next step.

"He's been saying he's for marriage for how long and I still haven't been proposed to," Nikki confides in her sister Brie Bella. "But there is nothing wrong with being life partners."