Superman returns? Apparently not.
Tom Welling has been M.I.A. since his iconic 10-season run as Superman on Smallville, but it's no surprise that his first television return is for another comic-inspired show, Lucifer. In Season 3, Welling will be shaking things up as Marcus Pierce, a successful and no-nonsense lieutenant new to the scene. While Marcus and Lucifer (Tom Ellis) maybe share an undeniable charm, Welling's character is meant to be the antithesis to the show's current antihero with a strong devotion to firm justice that catches Chloe Decker's (Lauren German) interest and disturbs the peaceful status quo the characters fell into at the end of Season 2.
Jen Lowery/SilverHub/REX/Shutterstock
Of course, Welling was sure to make his triumphant return with a darker and more sinister character than his known portrayal of Clark Kent/Superman. At the Fox Fall Premiere Party in West Hollywood Monday, Welling spoke to E! News' Zuri Hall saying that his long TV absence was definitely intentional after such an immersive and popular show and character.
Welling himself has been a huge Lucifer fan from the beginning, so when showrunners approached him to join the cast for the upcoming season, he was very interested. And then it turns out that long time colleague and friend, Greg Beeman, called Welling telling him, "I know you. I know these people. Don't overthink it." Welling was happy to confirm that Beeman was correct, and that finally fans will get to see things "get dark and twister" for him.
When asked about letting go of being the good guy, Welling joked, "Who's ever happy to be in spandex?" The actor got just what he wanted: a juicy character foil to the public perception of him as a hero. Marcus Pierce isn't exactly Lucifer, but he definitely knows what he's capable of and isn't afraid to use it.
We can't wait to see our favorite golden boy turn rotten. A dark and broody Tom Welling is just the fall treat we've all been waiting for.
Lucifer returns Oct. 2 at 8 p.m. on Fox.
