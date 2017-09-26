Jodie Sweetin is firing back in response to "baseless" claims made by her ex-husband.
The Fuller House actress is responding to documents her ex Morty Coyle recently filed in their custody case. Sweetin and Coyle were married for three years, from 2012 to 2015, and they share a seven-year-old daughter.
According to court documents obtained by E! News, Coyle has "serious concerns" for Sweetin's sobriety and says in the documents that he's worried her split with fiancé Justin Hodak caused her to relapse. But Sweetin's rep is denying the claims.
"This is not the first time Mr. Coyle has made ridiculous accusations about Jodie which were utterly untrue," a rep for Sweetin tells E! News in a statement. "Jodie is fine and will comply with all of the courts' requests and they will see that all of these 'concerns' are completely baseless."
A court date has been set for this case on Oct. 18.
Went to #dwts last night to go cheer on my family, my brother, one of my best friends @keo_motsepe . I'm so proud of how hard he works and even though his journey this season was short, I know he'll be ready to come back for more (and hopefully longer!) again next season. Love you, Keo!! #friendsarefamily #pineapple #teammosweet
Sweetin is not letting the accusations get to her, posting a photo Tuesday on Instagram of her visit to Dancing With the Stars on Monday.
Sweetin and Motsepe were partners on DWTS in 2016.