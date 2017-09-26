Got a secret? Sasha Pieterse can keep it.

Just like her Pretty Little Liars alter ego Alison DiLaurentis proved over seven seasons that she was well-versed in the art of withholding information, it turns out the actress is more than capable of keeping important information under lock and key herself. Take the just-announced PLL spinoff featuring her and Janel Parrish's characters, Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists. As Pieterse tells it, she's been in on the secret for quite some time.

"I've known that we were gonna do this for about a year," she revealed to E! News backstage after night one of Dancing With the Stars season 25, week two. "Obviously, I hadn't been able to announce it yet. I didn't know they were going to announce it today. People kept coming up to me and congratulating me and I'm like, 'On what?' And so I'm so excited that I get to talk about it now. Janel's going to be in it with me. And [I.] Marlene [King,] our creator/producer for PLL is also the creator of this show, The Perfectionists. It's a new journey. It's an awesome journey. And I can't wait to start."