Sofia Vergara Is the World's Highest-Paid TV Actress Once Again: Find Out How Much She Earned This Year

Mirror, mirror on the wall, who's the richest of them all?

Sofia Vergara!

Yes, Forbes revealed its list of highest-paid television actresses, and for the third year in a row, the Modern Family star remains at the top.

Vergara made a whopping $41.5 million over the last year—a quarter of which was made from her Emmy-nominated role as Gloria Delgado-Pritchett, while the rest comes from licensing and endorsement deals with brands like CoverGirl and Pepsi.

In 2016, she saw her first solo run at the top with $43 million, and the year before that, she tied for the No.1 spot with Kaley Cuoco for $28.5 million.

Forbes' 2017 Ranking of the World's Highest-Paid Comedians

This year, Cuoco finished in the No.2 spot for the second year in a row, racking up $26 million, which she mostly earned from her role on The Big Bang Theory.

Mindy Kaling tied for the third spot with Ellen Pompeo, both making around $13 million this year. While most of Pompeo's income is earned from her role on Grey's Anatomy, Kaling has seen payouts from films like Oceans 8 and A Wrinkle in Time as well as a deal with McDonald's. 

Finally, the fifth spot belongs to Mariska Hargitay, who continues to see a financially successful run on Law & Order: SVU.

You can check out Forbes' full list of highest paid TV actresses here.

