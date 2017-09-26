Nikki Bella and her Dancing With the Stars partner Artem Chigvintsev are ready to turn up the heat!

After scoring an impressive 21/30 last night with their elegant waltz, the duo plan to wow fans with something a little sexier tonight.

"Well it's Latin night. I have huge expectations from this one because she's Latin," Artem told E! News Monday night. "And I told her no pressure in your hips because you're gonna move them really fast. And we have a great song."

"We're on each other a lot tomorrow," the engaged Total Bellas star teased of their steamy dance. "I had to prep John. We're just rolling on each other like the whole time it feels like."