Nikki Bella and her Dancing With the Stars partner Artem Chigvintsev are ready to turn up the heat!
After scoring an impressive 21/30 last night with their elegant waltz, the duo plan to wow fans with something a little sexier tonight.
"Well it's Latin night. I have huge expectations from this one because she's Latin," Artem told E! News Monday night. "And I told her no pressure in your hips because you're gonna move them really fast. And we have a great song."
"We're on each other a lot tomorrow," the engaged Total Bellas star teased of their steamy dance. "I had to prep John. We're just rolling on each other like the whole time it feels like."
The WWE star also revealed plans to show off more of her wrestling moves in the future. So can we expect another body slam or two in the future?
"I mean I would like to," Nikki smiled.
"I'm still recovering from week one," Artem smiled. "Give me like one week, maybe two, and then I'm ready."
"I have to let him heal and then it's going to be back," Nikki added.
So what does fiancé John Cena think of Nikki and Artem getting so steamy on the dance floor? Watch the clip to find out!
