Sterling K. Brown let people know how he really felt about getting cut off during his Emmys acceptance speech while Nicole Kidman was given time to finish hers.

During Brown's guest appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Stephen Colbert apologized to the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series winner for not being able to stop the This Is Us actor from being played off by the orchestra and then having his microphone and spotlight cut off—even though the host said he tried to run out and stop it all from happening.

Brown told Colbert that it was "quite alright" and then took a little jab at how the whole thing played out.

"Listen man, not everybody can be pretty Australian white women who have won Oscars in the past," he said, to which the audience had an audible reaction.

"Not that I'm blaming her....It's not her fault," Brown continued.

Brown then said he had the opportunity to finish his thoughts and make an even longer speech backstage.