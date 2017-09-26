You Haven't Lived Until You've Seen Taye Diggs Dancing in Spandex

  • By
  • &

by Jess Cohen |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Jennifer Lopez

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Julia Stiles Has Tied the Knot

Branded: Faux Fur Coats

26 Faux Fur Jackets That Are Warm & Glam for Fall

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Taye Diggs might've just dethroned Jessica Biel for the best Ellen entrance of all time!

The 46-year-old actor put on spandex and showed off his dance moves on Tuesday's episode of the talk show. After being introduced by host Ellen DeGeneres, Diggs appears with two backup dancers in the spandex outfit that shows off chest. The trio then starts performing a choreographed dance in their '80s outfits along to Olivia Newton-John's 1981 song, "Let's Get Physical."

"Fantastic," DeGeneres tells him after the dance is over. "Everyone's trying to top that Jessica Biel entrance and I think maybe you did."

Read

Yes, Taraji P. Henson Requested Taye Diggs As Her New Empire Love Interest and Got Him

Two weeks ago, Biel made an epic Dirty Dancing entrance onto the show with the actress performing the movie's iconic lift with tWitch. But it looks like she now has some serious competition!

After Diggs' awesome performance, DeGeneres asks the actor if he needs a robe and Jane Fonda comes to his rescue.

"That was too good, it's almost as if you knew that routine," DeGeneres tells Diggs. 

"I don't know what you're talking about...it's for you and I loved what you did with Jessica Biel," Diggs says. 

DeGeneres then tells Diggs his performance was like a Jane Fonda workout video and Diggs reveals that the actress and activist was big in his house growing up. His mom even had Fonda's VHS tapes!

Watch the video above to see Diggs show off his moves! Then tell us who you think had the best Ellen entrance!

TAGS/ Taye Diggs , Ellen DeGeneres , The Ellen DeGeneres Show , LOL , Apple News , Top Stories
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.