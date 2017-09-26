You Haven't Lived Until You've Seen Taye Diggs Dancing in Spandex

Taye Diggs might've just dethroned Jessica Biel for the best Ellen entrance of all time!

The 46-year-old actor put on spandex and showed off his dance moves on Tuesday's episode of the talk show. After being introduced by host Ellen DeGeneres, Diggs appears with two backup dancers in the spandex outfit that shows off chest. The trio then starts performing a choreographed dance in their '80s outfits along to Olivia Newton-John's 1981 song, "Let's Get Physical."

"Fantastic," DeGeneres tells him after the dance is over. "Everyone's trying to top that Jessica Biel entrance and I think maybe you did."