Here Are Viola Davis' Expert Tips for a Trip to Disneyland

When it comes to Disneyland, Viola Davis is a bonafide pro. 

In fact, as she dished to Jimmy Kimmel Monday night, she visited the Anaheim theme park eight times last year alone. "I'm addicted," she declared. 

While you never need a reason to go to the "Happiest Place on Earth," the Oscar winner has a permanent Disney sidekick—her 7-year-old daughter, Genesis. "Everytime I said, 'Genesis, whenever you want to go, Mommy's ready, ok?"

Fortunately for Genesis—and all of us watching—Davis has picked up a few things from all of her time spent at the theme park. Listen up!

Happy Birthday #MickeyMouse! #FBF

A post shared by Viola Davis (@violadavis) on

1. Don't wear a wig... 

...Or you may lose it on a ride. "To all the sisters out there, don't put that wig on your head!" she advised. Or, take caution and use plenty of pins. 

2. The best ride is Hyperspace Mountain. 

Just don't see it with the lights on! 

3. The worst ride is It's a Small World. 

"That's my definition of hell," the actress said. "If I was stuck in that damn thing for two hours, you would just have to commit me."

4. The turkey leg is a must-have snack. 

However, it's not exactly the tidiest item to eat. "You do not want TMZ or Bossip or MediaTakeOut to see you at Disneyland eating that d--n turkey leg," she warned. "I suck on the bone—everything. I turn into a stone cold animal."

If you aren't ready to go all in, the churros are also a necessary option, according to Davis. 

