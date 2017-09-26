HGTV
Hold on to your shiplap: Fixer Upper is ending. Yes, it's an end of an era for HGTV and stars Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines.
The home makeover stars made the announcement on their blog that season five of Fixer Upper would be their last.
"It is with both sadness and expectation that we share the news that season 5 of Fixer Upper will be our last. While we are confident that this is the right choice for us, it has for sure not been an easy one to come to terms with," the couple wrote in a joint blog post. "Our family has grown up alongside yours, and we have felt you rooting us on from the other side of the screen. How bittersweet to say goodbye to the very thing that introduced us all in the first place."
The duo said their time on TV has been "an amazing adventure," and they've poured their all into the show.
"We would be foolish to think we can go and go and fire on all cylinders and never stop to pause. Our family is healthy and our marriage has honestly never been stronger. This has nothing to do with a fraudulent skincare line or anything else you'll inevitably read. This is just us recognizing that we need to catch our breath for a moment. Our plan is to take this time to shore up and strengthen the spots that are weak, rest the places that are tired and give lots of love and attention to both our family and our businesses," Chip and Jo said.
The fifth season, which begins in November on HGTV is the "perfect finale," they said, because they "laid it all on the field and didn't hold anything back."
Fixer Upper might be ending, but they aren't done with Waco. The couple said they still plan to renovate homes and they're "just getting started."
"Who knows what the future holds, but we're excited for whatever is around the bend and in the meantime, we will definitely be staying in touch," the said.
Fixer Upper has been a ratings hit for HGTV and helped put the couple's Magnolia brand on the map.
"We've all been on an incredible journey with Chip and Joanna for five years. It takes a huge amount of time and creative energy to make a phenomenal series like Fixer Upper," the network said in a statement. "We understand their decision to spend more time with their family. Like all of their fans, we want only the best for them and they know they will always have a home at HGTV. Fans can expect that the upcoming season of Fixer Upper will be the best season ever and we can't wait for it to hit the air later this year."