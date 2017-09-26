Hold on to your shiplap: Fixer Upper is ending. Yes, it's an end of an era for HGTV and stars Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines.

The home makeover stars made the announcement on their blog that season five of Fixer Upper would be their last.

"It is with both sadness and expectation that we share the news that season 5 of Fixer Upper will be our last. While we are confident that this is the right choice for us, it has for sure not been an easy one to come to terms with," the couple wrote in a joint blog post. "Our family has grown up alongside yours, and we have felt you rooting us on from the other side of the screen. How bittersweet to say goodbye to the very thing that introduced us all in the first place."