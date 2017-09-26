AP Photo/Charles Sykes
Wendy Williams usually dishes on the Hot Topics, but this week, she's at the center of one of them.
A new report by DailyMailTV on Monday accused Williams' husband of nearly 20 years, Kevin Hunter, of leading a "secret double life" and engaging in an alleged affair with another woman for more than a decade. The report also alleged Hunter spends his time between a house with Williams and another with his alleged mistress.
In response to the claims, the 53-year-old Emmy nominee's spokesperson, Ronn Torossian, told E! News in a statement, "One plus one does not equal three. This woman is a friend but there is no 'there' there." The latter is a reference to Gertrude Stein's famous line about nothing significant existing in a place.
In true Wendy Williams fashion, she could not ignore the elephant in the room, so she addressed the rumors head-on Tuesday morning from her hosting chair. "It's weird doing Hot Topics and being a hot topic," she began following supportive applause from her audience. "It's some sort of weird story going around the Internet regarding my husband."
Without giving the story too much attention, she continued, "You can believe what you want, but..." and then held up her left hand to show her wedding ring.
"I stand by my guy," she declared. "We commuted this morning."
"All is well in Hunterville," Williams assured. "Don't believe the hype and if there was hype, believe me you—I would let you know."
As she concluded the personal portion, Williams quipped, "I'll be following this story, so I guess I'll have to watch to find out what happens."