Drew Scott isn't going to let a little hamstring injury keep him from the mirrorball trophy on Dancing With the Stars.

The Property Brothers star injured his hamstring while rehearsing on Sunday, Sept. 24 and almost sat out the competition on Monday, Sept. 25. He prevailed and along with professional partner Emma Slater received a score of 20 from the judges for their quickstep to "Sing, Sing, Sing (With a Swing)" by Louis Prima.

"We weren't going to let that stop us tonight. At least I didn't have to do a lot of low lunges, the quickstep is all high energy and it's taller. I felt alive out there; the energy in the room was amazing," Drew told E! News backstage.