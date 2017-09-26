Jordin Sparks made a small but powerful statement while singing the national anthem before Monday night's NFL game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Arizona Cardinals.

Wearing her Cardinals fan gear, the "No Air" singer took the stage with the words "Prov. 31: 8-9" written on her hand. The referenced proverb states, "Speak up for those who cannot speak for themselves, for the rights of all who are destitute. Speak up and judge fairly; defend the rights of the poor and needy."

Watch the tweeted video to see Sparks' performance.