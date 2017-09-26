Is that Kim Kardashian? Not quite.

The reality star made an unexpected appearance on The Tonight Show Monday night thanks to Madonna. During a hilarious and equally bizarre round of Lip Flip—in which Jimmy Fallon and his famous guest virtually swap mouths and speak as if they are the other—the pop queen was tasked with doing her best impression of the reality star while arriving and leaving a party. It seems Madonna has been paying attention to her reality TV because she totally nailed it.

"Hiiiiii," she mimicked in a high-pitched tone. "Byeeeeee." Judging by the audience's laughter, it was quite the imitation.