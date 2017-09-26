TLC's Tionne "T-Boz" Watkins recently shared a series of social media posts claiming that Eddie Russell, a cousin of hers with a mental illness, was shot 18 times by the police.

"My Cousin Was Shot 18 Times Including the Face and Back of His Head!" part of her Instagram post read. "He Harmed NO ONE EVER! He Had Mental Health Issues AND THE COPS KNEW THAT! Anything he's ever Done Was minor and NON VIOLENT!"

According to a Facebook post by the Peoria Police Department, police officers responded to a bank robbery report at First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust at 12:49 p.m. on Sept. 20 and that the suspect "ran westbound towards the neighboring residential area after the robbery." The officers identified the suspect as Russell, 25, from the bank's surveillance video.