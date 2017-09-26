Twitter has too many twit-wits.
"When it comes to mean tweets, no one touches our President [Donald Trump]," Jimmy Kimmel said in Monday's episode of ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live!. "But that doesn't mean there aren't those who try, and from time to time, we shine a light on the trolls by asking famous people to read the not-so-nice things people write about them. We've done it again tonight."
With that, the late-night host introduced the eleventh edition of #MeanTweets, featuring Gal Gadot, Emma Watson, Jake Gyllenhaal, Elisabeth Moss, John Lithgow, Dave Chappelle, Jeffrey Tambor, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Aniston, Jim Parsons, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Jennifer Lawrence, Kristen Bell, Bob Odenkirk, Michael Keaton, Alec Baldwin and Kumail Nanjiani. A few celebrities, like Nanjiani, fought back, while others, like Lawrence, laughed it off.
Take a look at some of the new and old #MeanTweets: