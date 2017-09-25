Check Out Pink, Lorde and More Behind the Scenes at the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Festival

by Meg Swertlow |

Demi Lovato, iHeartRadio Music Festival

Denise Truscello/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Talk about an incredible weekend!

The 2017 iHeartRadio Music Festival, which took place on Friday and Saturday, featured performances by tons of incredible artists, including: Demi LovatoColdplay, The Weeknd, DJ Khaled, Chris Stapleton, Lorde, Kings Of Leon, Khalid, Pink, Lorde, Miley Cyrus, Little MixThirty Seconds to Mars, Niall Horan, David Guetta, Thomas Rhett, Harry Styles and more. The musicians and a slew of other stars from film and TV turned up at Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena to rock out for the fun fest.

One notable performance on the first night was from The Weeknd, who opened with "Starboy" and then moved into "Party Monster." Selena Gomez's main man also churned out hits like "Can't Feel My Face" and "The Hills."

Check out some behind-the-scenes snaps from the two-day fest filled with music's biggest names, radio's biggest tunes and some super cute puppies...

Photos

Pink, iHeartRadio Music Festival BTS photos

Joseph Llanes for iHeartRadio

Pink

The singer had a high-flying performance as she pulled some Peter Pan moves for "So What."

Bachelors, iHeartRadio Music Festival BTS photos

Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Bachelors

ABC reality stars add puppies into the mix.

Bebe Rexha, iHeartRadio Music Festival BTS photos

Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Bebe Rexha

Holding on to a cute pup, the singer was all smiles.

Noah Cyrus, iHeartRadio Music Festival BTS photos

Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Noah Cyrus

Singer spreads peace in her oversized sweatshirt.

Niall Horan, iHeartRadio Music Festival BTS photos

Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Niall Horan

The Brit was all smiles when he performed at the festival.

Halsey, iHeartRadio Music Festival BTS photos

Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Halsey

Rocker couldn't help but gush over the four-legged pupper at the festival.

Little Mix, iHeartRadio Music Festival BTS photos

GregNoire for iHeartRadio

Little Mix

The gals make a fierce pose at the fun-filled concert.

Craig Robinson, iHeartRadio Music Festival BTS photos

Joseph Llanes for iHeartRadio

Craig Robinson

The funny man got his lean on in Las Vegas.

Taylor Lautner, iHeartRadio Music Festival BTS photos

Joseph Llanes for iHeartRadio

Taylor Lautner

The Twilight actor is looking pretty tough behind the scenes.

Louis Tomlinson, iHeartRadio Music Festival BTS photos

Joseph Llanes for iHeartRadio

Louis Tomlinson

The "Back to You" singer is thanking his fans with his fun sweatshirt.

Khalid, iHeartRadio Music Festival BTS photos

Joseph Llanes for iHeartRadio

Khalid

The smiley music star had some fun hanging in the ball pit.

Thomas Rhett, iHeartRadio Music Festival BTS photos

Joseph Llanes for iHeartRadio

Thomas Rhett

Country star struck quite the post when he was backstage.

Migos, French Montana, Travis Scott, DJ Khaled, iHeartRadio Music Festival BTS photos

Joseph Llanes for iHeartRadio

Migos, French Montana, Travis Scott and DJ Khaled,

Lorde, iHeartRadio Music Festival BTS photos

Joseph Llanes for iHeartRadio

Lorde

Heading into the arena, the singer rocked a black ensemble for her show-stopping performance.

Miley Cyrus, iHeartRadio Music Festival BTS photos

Joseph Llanes for iHeartRadio

Miley Cyrus

Rocking a sexy fringed look, the "Malibu" singer had some fun before her performing. 

Mackelmore, iHeartRadio Music Festival BTS photos

Joseph Llanes for iHeartRadio

Mackelmore

Benjamin Hammond Haggerty looked pretty cool backstage.

Chance The Rapper, iHeartRadio Music Festival BTS photos

Joseph Llanes for iHeartRadio

Chance The Rapper

The rapper spread some peace in Las Vegas.

Demi Lovato, DJ Khaled, iHeartRadio Music Festival BTS photos

Joseph Llanes for iHeartRadio

Demi Lovato & DJ Khaled

Heading into the arena, Demi and the music man looked like tough stuff.

Kesha, iHeartRadio Music Festival BTS photos

Joseph Llanes for iHeartRadio

Kesha

Outfitted in western wear, Kesha looked oh-so-serious as she headed into the stadium.

Kelsea Ballerini, iHeartRadio Music Festival BTS photos

Joseph Llanes for iHeartRadio

Kelsea Ballerini

The country cutie took a moment to pose for a pic.

Harry Styles, iHeartRadio Music Festival BTS photos

Joseph Llanes for iHeartRadio

Harry Styles

Wearing a custom-made suit from Gucci, the One Direction crooner gave a sly smile backstage.

