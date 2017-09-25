Denise Truscello/Getty Images for iHeartMedia
Adam Levine Reveals Surprising Emotional Connection to The Voice's Dave Crosby and His Daughter Claire
Talk about an incredible weekend!
The 2017 iHeartRadio Music Festival, which took place on Friday and Saturday, featured performances by tons of incredible artists, including: Demi Lovato, Coldplay, The Weeknd, DJ Khaled, Chris Stapleton, Lorde, Kings Of Leon, Khalid, Pink, Lorde, Miley Cyrus, Little Mix, Thirty Seconds to Mars, Niall Horan, David Guetta, Thomas Rhett, Harry Styles and more. The musicians and a slew of other stars from film and TV turned up at Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena to rock out for the fun fest.
One notable performance on the first night was from The Weeknd, who opened with "Starboy" and then moved into "Party Monster." Selena Gomez's main man also churned out hits like "Can't Feel My Face" and "The Hills."
Check out some behind-the-scenes snaps from the two-day fest filled with music's biggest names, radio's biggest tunes and some super cute puppies...
Joseph Llanes for iHeartRadio
The singer had a high-flying performance as she pulled some Peter Pan moves for "So What."
Getty Images for iHeartRadio
ABC reality stars add puppies into the mix.
Getty Images for iHeartRadio
Holding on to a cute pup, the singer was all smiles.
Getty Images for iHeartRadio
Singer spreads peace in her oversized sweatshirt.
Getty Images for iHeartRadio
The Brit was all smiles when he performed at the festival.
Getty Images for iHeartRadio
Rocker couldn't help but gush over the four-legged pupper at the festival.
GregNoire for iHeartRadio
The gals make a fierce pose at the fun-filled concert.
Joseph Llanes for iHeartRadio
The funny man got his lean on in Las Vegas.
Joseph Llanes for iHeartRadio
The Twilight actor is looking pretty tough behind the scenes.
Joseph Llanes for iHeartRadio
The "Back to You" singer is thanking his fans with his fun sweatshirt.
Joseph Llanes for iHeartRadio
The smiley music star had some fun hanging in the ball pit.
Joseph Llanes for iHeartRadio
Country star struck quite the post when he was backstage.
Joseph Llanes for iHeartRadio
Joseph Llanes for iHeartRadio
Heading into the arena, the singer rocked a black ensemble for her show-stopping performance.
Joseph Llanes for iHeartRadio
Rocking a sexy fringed look, the "Malibu" singer had some fun before her performing.
Joseph Llanes for iHeartRadio
Benjamin Hammond Haggerty looked pretty cool backstage.
Joseph Llanes for iHeartRadio
The rapper spread some peace in Las Vegas.
Joseph Llanes for iHeartRadio
Heading into the arena, Demi and the music man looked like tough stuff.
Joseph Llanes for iHeartRadio
Outfitted in western wear, Kesha looked oh-so-serious as she headed into the stadium.
Joseph Llanes for iHeartRadio
The country cutie took a moment to pose for a pic.
Joseph Llanes for iHeartRadio
Wearing a custom-made suit from Gucci, the One Direction crooner gave a sly smile backstage.
