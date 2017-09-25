When it comes to undercover celebrity couples, Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton's years-long relationship is almost unrivaled.

But perhaps that's why The Walking Dead star and One Tree Hill alum have defied the odds when it comes dating in Hollywood, as made evident by Hilarie's recent pregnancy announcement! The lovebirds, who secretly welcomed son Gus in 2010, have a little girl on the way and they couldn't be more overjoyed.

Jeffrey is so excited, in fact, that he accidentally spilled the beans during an appearance at a Supernatural convention over the weekend. The actor then confessed on Instagram, writing, "After all these years [Hilarie's] come to expect me to be a dope... thank god she gets it, and loves me regardless."

Be still, our beating hearts!