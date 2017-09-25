When it comes to undercover celebrity couples, Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton's years-long relationship is almost unrivaled.
But perhaps that's why The Walking Dead star and One Tree Hill alum have defied the odds when it comes dating in Hollywood, as made evident by Hilarie's recent pregnancy announcement! The lovebirds, who secretly welcomed son Gus in 2010, have a little girl on the way and they couldn't be more overjoyed.
Jeffrey is so excited, in fact, that he accidentally spilled the beans during an appearance at a Supernatural convention over the weekend. The actor then confessed on Instagram, writing, "After all these years [Hilarie's] come to expect me to be a dope... thank god she gets it, and loves me regardless."
Be still, our beating hearts!
In honor of Jeffrey and Hilarie's addition to their soon-to-be family of four, we're looking back at their extremely private relationship over the years.
From their first blind date with Jensen and Danneel Ackles, heartwarming soundbites about childhood and their decision to open a candy store in upstate New York, there's much to learn (and admire!) from this inseparable duo.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
So how did Jeffrey and Hilarie first cross paths? It all started in 2009 thanks to the actor's Supernatural co-star Jensen Ackles, who organized a blind double date for Jeffrey, Hilarie, himself and wife Danneel Ackles.
"I [got lit]. We all did. We ended up back at my house drinking shots of tequila," Morgan recalled during a 2015 interview with the Huffington Post. Jeffrey and Hilarie would make their red carpet debut as a couple in 2010.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The lovebirds shocked Hollywood when in 2010 it was revealed that the One Tree Hill actress had given birth to a baby boy named Augustus. A source told E! News at the time, "She told friends about her pregnancy back in August [2009] after she had spent a lot of time with Jeffrey on location in New Mexico."
Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage
At the 2011 premiere of Breaking Dawn: Part 1, the new parents gave a rare interview to E! News about their bundle of joy. "He just said 'no' for the first time, which is f--ked up," Morgan teased. "In one week it's just like, 'No, no, no!'"
"But everything is a first," he gushed. "It's been spectacular... a lot of not sleeping, and then our one adult night we come here. This is our date. Can you believe it?"
Jim Spellman/WireImage
Starting in 2014, the celebs began covertly referring to each other as "husband" and "wife." Despite reports of an undercover wedding, The Walking Dead star denied his leading lady had in fact walked down the aisle to become Mrs. Jeffrey Dean Morgan.
Morgan and Burton left the hustle and bustle of Hollywood for a more quaint lifestyle in the town of Rhinebeck in Dutchess County, New York. There they live on working farm, and as Hilarie explained to Entertainment Weekly in 2014, she spends most days in a "Carhartt flannel and covered in paint and sawdust and muck boots."
Fernando Leon/Getty Images
The stars aligned in 2015 when Burton was cast on Morgan's CBS series Extant. He told Zap2It of the coincidental co-starring, "When I took the job the deal was, ‘We'll get you home as much as possible,' and that just hasn't worked out. But Hilarie got a job on Extant, which was fantastic. You'll see her a couple of times throughout the season, so that's one way we've been able to keep the family sort of together."
Taylor Hill/FilmMagic
Pictured here at the 2016 premiere of Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice, Burton plants a sweet smooch on her handsome date for the evening.
Taylor Hill/Getty Images
A little-known fact about Jeffrey and Hilarie, they co-own a candy store with Paul Rudd and his wife!
Samuel's Sweet Shop is located in their hometown, and as the actor told HuffPost, "A friend of ours, who owned it for 20-plus years passed away tragically... We own a candy store in upstate New York and we have great coffee and great chocolates."
VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images
The oh-so private pair stepped out at the 2017 Golden Globes oozing Hollywood glam. Discussing his villainous Walking Dead character with ET, Burton shared, "It's made him good cop at home. He gets all his bad cop stuff out of the way at work and then he comes home and he's happy dad."
When Gus turned 7, his proud mama wrote on Instagram, "Gus is a Titanic freak, so went to Reagan Presidential Library for the Titanic exhibit. Such a great day. Birthday adventures with my boy!"
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
At the 2017 Emmy Awards, Morgan hardcore hinted that a second bun was in Hilarie's oven. They ultimately confirmed that their family was growing, and Morgan let it slip that they're expecting a little girl!
Congratulations to the growing family!
