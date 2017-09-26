Are you ready for true crime all the time?

Since The Jinx premiered in February 2015 and delivered arguably one of the most satisfying endings ever—its subject Robert Durst being arrested the day the finale aired after the filmmakers unearthed key evidence—TV viewers' craving for true crime stories has only grown larger and larger. And the networks are more than happy to try and satisfy their hunger, hoping their show could become the next Making a Murderer or The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story.

This fall season, we've got new series focusing on highly publicized cases, such as the Menendez brothers' murder trial and Elizabeth Smart's abduction, along with shows on lesser-known-yet-equally-as-obsessive mysteries and a few new Netflix binges sure to keep you up at night.