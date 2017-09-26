NBC
It's Will & Grace week, honey!
With just a few short days standing between us and the return of the beloved NBC sitcom after 11 long years off the air, our anticipation is reaching a near fever pitch. We're beyond ready to have our favorite fabulous foursome back on our TV screens like they never left (and like they never had those pesky kids in that original series finale). And while we're looking forward to finding out what Will Truman (Eric McCormack), Grace Adler (Debra Messing) and Jack McFarland (Sean Hayes) have been up to since we last saw them, we'd be lying if we said we weren't most excited about having Karen Walker (Megan Mullally) and her wicked wit back on the air.
In honor of that pill-popping boozehound's grand return, let's take a look back at some of greatest one-liners!
1. When she got real about Will and Grace's relationship: "Grace, the reason you're not in a relationship is on line one."
2. When she got religious: "Maybe it's like it says in the Bible - I felt bad because I had no shoes, but then I met someone who had really bad shoes."
3. When she revealed the truth about men: "Honey, I've always said, if your genitals are on the outside, you're hiding something on the inside."
4. When she tipped her hand about her possible real age: "No, not at all, honey. I mean, that's the same way that we used to get bread and juice during the Great Depre...'80s."
5. When she shared her fool-proof path to popularity: "Well, honey, if they did like me more than you, it was only because I was kind and I listened, and I let them bang me under the bleachers while their friends watched."
6. When she shared her skewed idea of proper office behavior: "So inappropriate... smoking in the office. Would anyone mind if I took my boob out?"
7. When she was informed Jack's mom didn't know he was gay: "How could she not know? What is she, headless?"
8. When she tried sincerity for a change: "Sorry I'm late. Oh God, that sounded insincere... I'm late!"
9. When she couldn't be bothered: "I'm too tired to slap you, would you bash your face against my palm?"
10. When she got real about her sex life: "Oh, honey, every night with Stan is a three-way: him, me, and Johnny Walker Black. Just the three of us."
11.When she didn't hold back on Grace: "Oh God, did you rent Pretty Woman again? Face it Grace, the only things you and Julia Roberts have in common are horse teeth and bad taste in men."
12. When she unlocked the key to a happy life: "Honey my catch phrase is: 24 hours in a day, 24 beers in a case, you figure it out."
13. When she embraced what really matters: "Husbands come and go, but the Chanel slingbacks are for life."
14. When she reminded us why she's the best: "Honey, tact is for people who aren't witty enough to be sarcastic."
15. And finally, this: "You say potato, I say vodka."
Which Karen one-liner is your favorite? Sound off in the comments below!
Will & Grace returns on Thursday, Sept. 28 at 9 p.m. on NBC.
