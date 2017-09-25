It Movie Sequel Set to Scare Audiences in September 2019

We have two years to prepare ourselves for Pennywise's return!

On Monday it was announced by Warner Bros. and New Line Cinema that the It movie sequel will be released in theaters on Sept. 6, 2019. It was just weeks ago that 2017's It movie, starring Bill Skarsgård as Pennywise the Dancing Clown, was released and it has already passed The Exorcist to become the highest-grossing horror film of all time! So it seems like audiences are definitely ready for some more scary Pennywise scenes.