Uncles to the rescue!
In this sneak peek from Wednesday's episode of Eric & Jessie, Eric Decker and Jessie James Decker's brother, John James, go over to Sydney Rae Bass' condo and hilariously try to put together a crib for her baby girl.
"So, with Anthony on road trips for baseball, it's so great to have my family live in the same exact town as me because I can always lean on them and depend on them if I need anything," Sydney explains.
However, while the future uncles may have the right idea, their execution is far from perfect.
Eric's mother-in-law Karen Parker is completely in shock after watching her son and son-in-law struggle and then fail to put the parts together and find the right screws.
"I mean, how many guys does it take to put together a crib?" she says. "I wonder how Eric ever got this done before because the two of them certainly can't get it done now." Ouch!
Watch their unsuccessful attempt in the clip above!
