Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Were Cornered by Paparazzi—Did They Confirm or Deny the Pregnancy Rumors?

Is she or isn't she? That is the question!

On Friday, multiple outlets began reporting that Kylie Jenner is pregnant with her first child. Kylie and boyfriend Travis Scott have remained hush about the situation, even though the two have been spotted together and were questioned by the paparazzi. 

Celebrities like French Montana and even her mom Kris Jenner have been asked to comment on the news. On Monday morning, host Ryan Seacrest personally texted Kris on his show Live With Kelly and Ryan to see if he could get the scoop.

So what did the famous momager have to say? Plus, what did Travis and Kylie respond when cornered by the paps?

Get the latest details in the clip above! 

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

