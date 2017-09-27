Whoa, baby!

In this exclusive clip from tonight's all-new episode of Eric & Jessie, Jessie James Decker is giving us a toothache with all the eye candy at her Nashville concert!

When the country songstress hits the stage at the City Winery for her annual Girls Night Out performance, she makes sure to give her fans one helluva show with a little striptease.

"During my show, I love to give the people what they want," the 29-year-old teases. "At this point, I really need some hot guys."