How much would you spend to have Sarah Jessica Parker pick out your next pair of shoes?

New York City's favorite fashionista is partnering with Airbnb to create the ultimate Carrie-approved experience, hosted by SJP herself. As part of a two-hour tour beginning at Bloomingdale's flagship store on 59th Street in NYC, participants will get a pair of shoes from the star's SJP collection and break for froyo at Forty Carrots Café. Final stop: the New York City Ballet. Sarah promises the best seats in the house and "some VIP surprises."

SJP, shoes and sweets? That sounds like an experience worth paying up for.