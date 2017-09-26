Edie Falco has two Golden Globes and four Emmys, not that anyone's counting. Falco is making her return to TV in Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders, premiering Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 10 p.m. on NBC, as defense attorney Leslie Abramson. Based on the real attorney, her character defends Erik and Lyle Menendez in the series. However, this isn't the first time Falco has played an attorney.
Over the course of her storied career, Falco has notably played a mob wife (The Sopranos), a drug-addicted nurse (Nurse Jackie), an attorney (the mothership Law & Order), a corrections officer (Oz) and a member of Congress (30 Rock). Along the way there have been movie roles, but Falco is famously one of the most-praised TV actors in some time.
Take a walk down memory lane with her best film and TV roles below.
The New York native's recurring role in the HBO series as Officer Diane Whittlesey officially put her on the map.
The lauded HBO series served as Falco's breakthrough for her role as the Mafia boss wife Carmela Soprano, winning her three Emmys.
Starring in the comedy-drama alongside Angela Bassett, the actress received acclaim for her role in the film chronicling the lives of two Florida women.
A memorable guest-starring role alongside Chloe Sevigny, in which the two play lovers and a rival interior design team to the title characters.
The thriller depicted the life of a deaf-mute teenager as she discovers disturbing secrets about her godparents.
The 2006 mystery drama involved the search for a kidnapped boy and covered themes of racial tension, starring Samuel L. Jackson and Julianne Moore alongside Falco.
In an Emmy-nominated four-episode arc, C.C. Cunningham (Falco), a Congresswoman, sparked a romantic relationship with Jack Donaghy (Alec Baldwin) despite their political conflicts.
Now officially a star, the seven season HBO comedy put the actress front and center and won her another Emmy, along with five other nominations.
Covering the suburban lives of three people over the course of one day, the 2010 independent film received praise among critics.
The 2016 comedy-drama about a comic's reinvention featured a star-studded cast in addition to Falco, including Robert De Niro, Leslie Mann and Danny Devito.
Louis C.K.'s tragicomedy web series put the actress in the female lead, and followed the family owners of a run-down bar.
She played the mother to Jenny Slate in this 2017 comedy, which followed the individual lives of three familial women of different generations.
The critically acclaimed biographical drama depicted the true events of a female marine accompanied by a combat dog, with Falco playing the mother to the title character (Kate Mara).
In the upcoming anthology series about the Menendez brothers' trial, the actress is set to star as defense attorney Leslie Abramson.
Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders premieres Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 10 p.m. on NBC.
