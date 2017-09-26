Edie Falco has two Golden Globes and four Emmys, not that anyone's counting. Falco is making her return to TV in Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders, premiering Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 10 p.m. on NBC, as defense attorney Leslie Abramson. Based on the real attorney, her character defends Erik and Lyle Menendez in the series. However, this isn't the first time Falco has played an attorney.

Over the course of her storied career, Falco has notably played a mob wife (The Sopranos), a drug-addicted nurse (Nurse Jackie), an attorney (the mothership Law & Order), a corrections officer (Oz) and a member of Congress (30 Rock). Along the way there have been movie roles, but Falco is famously one of the most-praised TV actors in some time.